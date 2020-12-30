AVN 92.57 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.84%)
Syrian soldier killed in Israeli air raid near Damascus

  • One Syrian soldier has been killed, with several others wounded, in an Israeli attack on a military compound in the outskirts of Damascus, on Wednesday.
  • Since the start of the prolonged civil war in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air raids on Syria, targeting pro-government troops, allied Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Dec 2020

DAMASCUS, SYRIA: One Syrian soldier has been killed, with several others wounded, in an Israeli attack on a military compound in the outskirts of Damascus, on Wednesday.

As reported by SANA, a Syrian state-led media body, "Today at 01:30 (22:30 GMT) the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missile bursts from the northern Galilee, targeting a unit of our air defence forces in the Nabi Habeel area", adding that "our air defence countered some of the missiles, which resulted in one martyr and wounded three soldiers".

Furthermore, it was also reported that these raids had also targeted and destroyed Hezbollah rocket and ammunition depots close to the Lebanese border, adding that "Hezbollah uses (the area) as a storage spot before transporting weapons and ammunition into Lebanon".

Israel has refused to comment on the attack, with an army spokesperson stating to AFP that "We do not comment on foreign media reports".

Since the start of the prolonged civil war in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air raids on Syria, targeting pro-government troops, allied Iranian forces and Hezbollah fighters.

This is the second Israeli attack in Syria in the past week, with the first one taking place last Thursday, targeting a munitions factory in Masyaf.

