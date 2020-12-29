World
Bangladesh moves second group of Rohingya refugees to remote island
- Some 1,804 Rohingya were being moved in seven ships to Bhasan Char island, said Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury.
29 Dec 2020
DHAKA: Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, a naval official told Reuters, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the location's vulnerability to floods.
Some 1,804 Rohingya were being moved in seven ships to Bhasan Char island, said Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury.
