Annual report for 2019-2020: handles 1,100 complaints through Pakistan Citizen's Portal

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) efficiently handled more than 1,100 complaints through the Pakistan Citizen Portal related to its regulatory domain during 2019-2020.

According to the SECP annual report for 2019-2020, the performance of the SECP was acknowledged by the Ministry of Finance through an appreciation letter issued on 28 April 2020, in which it was stated that the complaints were handled by the SECP in a highly professional, meticulous, and efficient manner, in accordance with the PMDU User's Guidelines Manual.

During the year, through the internal Service Desk Management System (SDMS), the SECP has handled more than 6,500 complaints and more than 22,500 queries related to its regulatory domain, the SECP added.

