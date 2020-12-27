Winter vacations: SC bench to hear urgent cases at Lahore Registry

LAHORE: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court will sit at the Lahore Registry during the winter vacations from December 28 to January 01. According to a notification issued here on Saturday the bench will be comprised of Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal and Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Naqvi. The bench will hear the urgent cases and court had issued notices to the concerned counsel for pleading their respective cases.

