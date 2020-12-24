World
Announcement of UK-EU trade deal expected Thursday morning: EU official
24 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: The European Union and Britain are expected to announce sealing a new trade pact on Thursday morning with negotiations still "going through the details" and no final agreement confirmed as yet, an official in the bloc's hub of Brussels said.
