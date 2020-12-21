AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (8.02%)
BOP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.24%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
DGKC 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
EFERT 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.5%)
FFL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.97%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
HBL 135.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.53%)
HUBC 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.64%)
KAPCO 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 107.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.28%)
PAEL 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.17%)
PIOC 96.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
PPL 93.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.82%)
PSO 215.56 Increased By ▲ 7.47 (3.59%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.43%)
STPL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.52%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -23.47 (-0.51%)
BR30 22,928 Decreased By ▼ -208.38 (-0.9%)
KSE100 43,622 Decreased By ▼ -174.63 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,164 Decreased By ▼ -125.5 (-0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps 3-day rally, higher exports limit losses

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 21 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a three-day rally to trade slightly lower on Monday, tracking losses in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), although the losses were limited following a jump in exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2 ringgit, or 0.1%, to 3,442 ringgit ($851.17) by midday.

"Palm is tracking weak external markets," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters. "Export figures capped losses."

Soyoil on the CBOT last fell 0.2% but touched a more than six-year high on Friday, on rising concerns that crop shortfalls in South America will tighten global stockpiles.

Elsewhere, soy and palm oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.55% and 0.15% respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

But, higher exports helped put a floor to the losses. Exports rose 18.9% in December 1 to 20, compared with the same period a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,474 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 3,504-3,552 ringgit range, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Palm Oil soybean soyoil Chicago Board of Trade Dalian Commodity Exchange Malaysian palm oil futures

Palm oil snaps 3-day rally, higher exports limit losses

Boosting trade: Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad train to commence operation next year

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage over new COVID-19 variant

KP govt closes all educational activities at madrassahs

Between Brexit and coronavirus, UK togetherness is fraying

PM issues stern warning to India

Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin

US Senate votes to extend government funding to avoid shutdown

Rockets fired at US embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone, damaging compound

What's in the $900 billion US COVID-19 aid package?

Japan's record $1 trillion budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters