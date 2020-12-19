AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hamilton wins big at virtual FIA prizegiving

  • Hamilton took his career tally to a record 95 wins that, combined with his record-equalling seven titles, made him the most successful F1 driver of all time.
Reuters 19 Dec 2020

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was the big winner as Formula One's governing body conducted its annual awards ceremony by video conferencing on Friday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mercedes driver was voted Personality of the Year by permanently accredited media and also received a joint FIA President Award with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, the only other seven times champion.

In addition, Hamilton received the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI) Trophy as highest points scorer from an unprecedented three Formula One races held in Italy.

The 35-year-old Briton won at Imola and Mugello and placed seventh at Monza, setting the fastest laps at all three circuits.

Hamilton took his career tally to a record 95 wins that, combined with his record-equalling seven titles, made him the most successful F1 driver of all time.

Bahrain Grand Prix marshals and the medical car team of Ian Roberts and Alan van der Merwe also received an FIA President's award for helping French driver Romain Grosjean escape from a fireball after his car penetrated a barrier and split in two.

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, who is graduating to Formula One with AlphaTauri next year, was named Rookie of the Year while fans voted Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen winner of the Action of the Year.

"2020 has been an unprecedented year and it's remarkable to be here and to be able to honour our champions," commented FIA President Jean Todt.

"The most important thing is that, through creativity and resourcefulness, we have been able to organize championships - and we have champions to celebrate."

FIA Ferrari world champion Formula One Lewis Hamilton COVID Yuki Tsunoda Michael Schumacher Automobile Club d'Italia Romain Grosjean Alan van der Merwe

Hamilton wins big at virtual FIA prizegiving

FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters