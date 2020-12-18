Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 percent, or 178.48 points, to 26,499.90.
18 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the morning session Friday as investors took profits from recent gains while keeping tabs on US stimulus talks.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 percent, or 178.48 points, to 26,499.90.
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920
Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions
Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz
$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months
Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees
CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors
Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note
Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study
BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike
Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman
Read more stories
Comments