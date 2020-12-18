AVN 88.33 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (5.53%)
BOP 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.03%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
DGKC 111.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
EFERT 64.13 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
EPCL 49.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.11%)
FCCL 21.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.17%)
HASCOL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
HBL 136.25 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.87%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
JSCL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.27%)
KAPCO 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.45%)
OGDC 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.42%)
PAEL 40.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.79%)
PIBTL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PIOC 96.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.53%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
PSO 208.10 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (1.71%)
SNGP 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
STPL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.23%)
TRG 75.05 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.13%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,620 Increased By ▲ 20.37 (0.44%)
BR30 23,136 Increased By ▲ 80.16 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,871 Increased By ▲ 104.33 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,310 Increased By ▲ 38.65 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries, strong yen

  • The reading, in line with market expectations and the worst since September 2010, did not prompt a strong reaction from investors.
AFP 18 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in virus cases in Japan and a higher yen offset a positive lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 percent, or 43.02 points, at 26,763.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.16 percent, or 2.87 points, to 1,789.71.

"Even though rallies on US stocks to fresh records are a factor to support the market, record levels of new coronavirus infection cases in Japan and a higher yen against the dollar are weighing on the market," senior market strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors remained cautious as they watched for the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in the day, analysts said.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its massive easing programme but could extend special programmes to financially support virus-hit companies. The dollar fetched 103.15 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.10 yen in New York and 103.31 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

In Tokyo, game giant Nintendo was down 0.99 percent at 66,930 yen while its rival Sony was up 3.29 percent at 10,355 yen.

Automakers were mixed, with Toyota trading down 0.64 percent at 7,949 yen but Honda rallying 1.72 percent to 3,076 yen and Nissan trading up 0.42 percent at 576.6 yen.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was minus 0.9 in November, the fourth consecutive monthly decline, according to data issued by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

The reading, in line with market expectations and the worst since September 2010, did not prompt a strong reaction from investors.

Wall Street stocks rallied to fresh records on optimism over stimulus talks and coronavirus vaccines, even as the pandemic worsens in the United States, weighing on the near-term economic outlook.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5 percent to 30,303.37.

Wall Street stocks Tokyo stocks Toyota Motor Corp Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Chinese automakers Yoshihiro Ito benchmark Nikkei 225 index coronavirus case Okasan Online Securities

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries, strong yen

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters