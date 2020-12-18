Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court hinted at summoning the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman if no progress is shown by January 6th, 2021 in the fake accounts case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday, heard the bail application of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria and Jamil Baloch in the fake accounts case.

Justice Bandial, while expressing concern over the anti-graft body’s performance regarding the instant matter, said due to the NAB people were not investing in Pakistan.

He said for the last 20 months, the co-accused was in jail while no action had been taken against the main characters.

The court noted that the persons who committed minor crimes were arrested, while others, who had committed serious crimes, were however moving freely.

It said there was no explanation why the action was not taken against the other 27 accused.

In total, there are 29 accused in the fake accounts scam.

Justice Bandial said the apex court had granted bail to many accused in whose references no progress was made after the lapse of 21 months.

He observed that the NAB was not treating all the accused even-handedly.

The NAB was ordered to proceed against other accused transparently, and in accordance with the law.

It is the job of the NAB to investigate people for accountability, but it is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to protect citizens’ fundamental rights, said Justice Bandial.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said everyone was aware who owned Bahria Icon Tower, but the NAB took no action against the main persons.

Justice Bandial said the NAB entered into a plea bargain with a person who was sitting in London.

He said Japan was an example for us regarding supremacy of the law, and the accountability process.

The NAB special prosecutor general was asked to submit the policy about the treatment with all the accused by January 6th.

The court said if the NAB was unable to show progress then they would summon its chairman.

Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, an accountant of Park Lane Estate Company, and Jamil Baloch, director KDA, were arrested in the fake bank accounts case.

The NAB alleged that Anklesaria being an advisor to the Sindh chief minister had sent two applications signed by him regarding allotment of plots in Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi.

It said that it was in the knowledge of Anklesaria that the land was the property of Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi.

About Jamil Baloch, the NAB stated that the letter over which the land was allotted had been written by Baloch.

It added that during the investigation, Baloch had “informed” investigators about different records.

According to the NAB, Anklesaria is also facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents.

He is also said to be involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.

