Unemployment in Latin America to hit highest level in more than a decade
- The ILO said in a report that Latin America and the Caribbean would end this year with an estimated 30.1 million people unemployed.
17 Dec 2020
SANTIAGO: Unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean will hit its highest level in more than a decade this year, 10.6pc, and rise further in 2021, as the coranvirus pandemic weighs on the regional economy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Thursday.
The ILO said in a report that Latin America and the Caribbean would end this year with an estimated 30.1 million people unemployed.
The regional unemployment rate would climb further next year to 11.2pc, the U.N. body said.
