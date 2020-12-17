AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
Egyptian Ambassador calls on Federal Maritime Affairs Minister

  He appreciated the efforts of Minister Zaidi for developing the maritime sector and the blue economy in Pakistan along with focusing on export growth and facilitation.
APP 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Pakistan Dr. Tarek Dahroug called on Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday at Ministry.

The Egyptian Ambassador expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s coastal development as well as expanding trade ties between the two countries.

Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi briefed Dr. Tarek Dahroug regarding the current Government-to-Government model in the maritime sector, said a press release.

Also, the Egyptian Ambassador apprised the Federal Maritime Affairs Minister about the latest developments regarding the Suez Canal and invited the Minister to Cairo for further discussion.

He appreciated the efforts of Minister Zaidi for developing the maritime sector and the blue economy in Pakistan along with focusing on export growth and facilitation.

Egyptian Ambassador calls on Federal Maritime Affairs Minister

