Markets
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
- A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous barley tender also seeking 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.
17 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.
The tender deadline is Dec. 22.
The barley can be sourced from optional origins.
A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous barley tender also seeking 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.
Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments in 2021.
Possible shipment combinations are April 1-15, April 16-30, May 1-15 and May 16-31.
Gwadar fencing project kick-starts to shield belt and road projects
Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan, Russia to initiate LNG pipeline construction from 2021
PM Khan, Afghan President discuss peace process as Taliban delegation visits Islamabad
Surging investor interest puts Bitcoin at new all-time peak
Karachi cop confesses he was part of MQM-L's 11-member target killing team
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
US says it provided $128mn in debt relief to Pakistan in 2020
Seven more areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 13.34%
Some vaccine doses kept too cold, Pfizer having manufacturing issues: US officials
COVID vaccine will be available in February or March next year, says SAPM Sultan
Read more stories
Comments