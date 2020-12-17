Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is Dec. 22.

The barley can be sourced from optional origins.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous barley tender also seeking 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments in 2021.

Possible shipment combinations are April 1-15, April 16-30, May 1-15 and May 16-31.