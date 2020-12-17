Pakistan expresses concern over US sanctions, reiterates supports to Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States, Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated its strong support to the former in its quest for national security, peace and prosperity.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned on the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States. Pakistan remains opposed to imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle. The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

According to spokesperson Pakistan acknowledged and appreciated Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the Government and the people of Turkey in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals,” it was added.