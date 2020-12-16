AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt. not to give NRO to looters: Ali Amin

  • He said, top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was to eradicate menace of corruption and to recover looted national exchequer.
APP 16 Dec 2020

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to those who looted the nation exchequer.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of a private firm here, he said the incumbent government has exposed real face of opposition parties who were trying to get relief from cases against them.

The Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister, Pakistan was achieving political and economic milestones through improving economic indicators, ensuring good governance and promoting soft image of the country internationally.

He said, top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was to eradicate menace of corruption and to recover looted national exchequer.

Ali Amin said, the Prime Minister was effectively highlighting atrocities being committed by Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at every international forum and unveiling real picture of human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The minister urged the international community to come forward and play their role for resolving long-standing issue of Kashmir in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations.

The Minister also congratulated the Chief Executive Officer Global Fabs, Salman Naeem and his team and hoped that they would bring innovation in construction sector.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Prime Minister NRO Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs

Govt. not to give NRO to looters: Ali Amin

Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters