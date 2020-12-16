AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

  • Bilic helped West Brom gain promotion to the Premier League but was sacked after a dismal start to the season left them second-bottom with one win in 13 games.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he sympathised with Slaven Bilic after the Croatian was sacked by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday and stressed on the need for clubs to think about long-term continuity rather than instant results.

Bilic helped West Brom gain promotion to the Premier League but was sacked after a dismal start to the season left them second-bottom with one win in 13 games.

Solskjaer is also under scrutiny after his side were knocked out in the Champions League group stages last week.

"I think these times in a pandemic and what's happened has made everyone sit back and think... I'm very sad to hear Slaven has lost his job. He did a great job getting them promotion," Solskjaer told reporters.

"I've known him for years and I'm sure he'll get a job again.

"Hopefully more and more clubs will think long term. It's a short term business and you need short term results, but everyone knows that continuity is the key to success and sometimes they don't have the patience for it."

The spotlight is also firmly on Sheffield United's Chris Wilder, with the Blades bottom of the league on one point from 12 games ahead of Manchester United's visit on Thursday.

"It's not a nice position to be in as a manager, you want your players to be playing with confidence, thinking and believing they can win the game," Solskjaer added.

"At Cardiff (City), it was a new experience, a learning experience and a valuable one. I didn't enjoy it, with the results and relegation we got, but as a manager you're one of very few if you're not going to feel the pressure at one point.

"I felt it and Chris, Slaven whoever feels that pressure are mentally strong enough, because you have to be."

Solskjaer said striker Edinson Cavani was a doubt for the trip while injured fringe players Phil Jones (knee) and Marcos Rojo (calf) should be ready next month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slaven Bilic Bromwich Albion Edinson Cavani

Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters