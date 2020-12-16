Pakistan
PRA collects 8pc more tax in five months
- PRA spokesperson told the media here Wednesday that this FY, the authority managed to collect eight percent more revenues when compared with Rs 42.7 billion tax revenue of the corresponding months last fiscal year (2019-20).
LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected Rs 46.1 billion tax revenue during first five months (July- November) of the current financial year 2020-21.
According to tax revenues data, she added, the collection remained at Rs 10.5 billion during November alone.
She expressed the optimism that with the commitment and efforts of the PRA staff, the authority would achieve its annual revenue targets of the current fiscal year.
