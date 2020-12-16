World
Mexico reports 11,228 new coronavirus cases, 801 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
16 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,228 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 801 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,267,202 cases and 115,099 deaths.
