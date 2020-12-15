AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Machinery group imports reduced by 6.29pc

  • Textile Machinery imports decreased by 8.29pc, worth $140,512 thousand as compared to the imports of valuing $153,214 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.
APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Machinery group imports reduced by 6.29 per cent during first four months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday, the Machinery group imports came down from $2,806,826 thousand in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to Us $2,630,388 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of july-Oct 20 this year, imports of Office machine Incl. data pro equip reduced by 3.95pc, worth $124,828 thousand as compared the imports valuing $129,965 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Textile Machinery imports decreased by 8.29pc, worth $140,512 thousand as compared to the imports of valuing $153,214 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Construction and Mining Machinery imports also came down by 29.81pc, valuing $38,774 thousand imported as compared to the imports worth $55,238 thousand of same period of last year.

