Bilawal to meet Shehbaz in Kot Lakhpat Jail tomorrow

The Government of Punjab on Monday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

As per details, the meeting between the imprisoned opposition leader and Bilawal will take place tomorrow (Tuesday).

PPP Chairperson will offer his condolences to the latter over the demise of his (Shehbaz’s) mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. The meeting will likely take place between 2pm and 5pm.

Other PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to accompany Bilawal during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qamar Zaman Kaira had written a letter to the jail superintendent seeking approval for the party chairman’s meeting with the opposition leader.