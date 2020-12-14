World
South Korea president calls for steps to help exporters hit by strong won
14 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for steps to help exporters hit by the won currency's strength versus the dollar in a rare comment about the foreign exchange market.
He said that measures to boost exports and investments should be further bolstered at a time when domestic demand and consumption are shrinking due to a worsening COVID-19 situation at home.
On Sunday, President Moon warned that the COVID-19 restrictions may be raised to its highest level as the country reported a record 1,030 infections.
