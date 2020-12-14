Markets
Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher
14 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Monday morning as investors keep tabs on US stimulus talks and the rollout of virus vaccines.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 16.23 points, to 26,522.10.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 percent, or 2.34 points, to 3,349.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange 0.09 percent, or 1.98 points, to 2,225.92.
