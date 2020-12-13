AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'

  • Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable.
  • The two sides have set a deadline of Sunday to find agreement and prevent a chaotic break.
Reuters Updated 13 Dec 2020

LONDON: Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue overnight but London believes the current offer from the EU remains unacceptable, a British government source said on Saturday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen both said on Friday that Britain was likely to complete its journey out of the EU in three weeks without a trade deal.

"Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable," the British source said.

"The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks' time."

The EU and Britain are at loggerheads over fishing rights, economic fair play and dispute settlement despite months of talks to cover trade after Dec. 31, when a transition period that has kept the country in the bloc's single market and customs union following its January exit comes to an end.

The two sides have set a deadline of Sunday to find agreement and prevent a chaotic break.

European Union

EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

UN chief urges global summit to declare 'climate emergency'

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

Sales tax on services: Patrind seeks concessions similar to those given to CPEC projects

US SC rejects Texas suit challenging election result

PSO receivables touch Rs318.9 billion mark

Prosecution of offences against the state: Govt authorises interior secretary

Transfers, postings in Sindh

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'offensive language' against Erdogan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters