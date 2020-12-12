Pakistan
PM lauds team for ensuring sugar price cut to Rs81 per kg
- "MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs. 81 per kg vs Rs. 102 per kg a month back," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy.
"MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs. 81 per kg vs Rs. 102 per kg a month back," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister had earlier directed his team to make policies so as to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common man.

