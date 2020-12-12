AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Texas GOP chief suggests forming 'union of states' after U.S. Supreme Court tosses election challenge

  • The chairman of the Texas Republican Party suggested the formation of a “Union of states that will abide by the constitution” on Friday.
  • Texas GOP Chairman Allen West said the Supreme Court’s order had established “a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable.”
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the Texas Republican Party suggested the formation of a “Union of states that will abide by the constitution” on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Texas’ bid to throw out voting results in four states that President-elect Joe Biden won in November’s presidential election.

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West said the Supreme Court’s order had established “a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable.”

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a likely fatal blow in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The decision allows the U.S. Electoral College to press ahead with a meeting on Monday, where it is expected to formally cast its votes and make Biden’s victory official.

Biden, a Democrat, has amassed 306 votes to Trump’s 232 in the state-by-state Electoral College, which allots votes to all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on population.

The four states in question - Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - contributed a combined 62 votes to Biden’s total. To win the White House, 270 votes are needed.

In a brief order, the justices said Texas did not have legal standing to bring the case, abruptly ending what Trump had touted this week as his best hope for overturning the election.

