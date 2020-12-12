AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

Zaheer Abbasi 12 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Soon after taking oath, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a briefing to the Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as tax collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and an increase in remittances during the ongoing fiscal year.

The prime minister was chairing the meeting of the government's economic team, and the economic team led by Finance Minister Shaikh told the premier that during the ongoing fiscal year, the primary deficit was surplus, and there was an increase of five percent in the FBR tax collection, 27 percent increase in the foreign remittances, and 9.1 percent increase in the FDI.

The prime minister was further informed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at US $13.4 billion.

There has been "substantial" increase in the production of auto industry and fertiliser industry of large scale manufacturing (LSM). The prime minister directed that it should be end that the benefits of the economic stability trickled down to the common man.

Earlier, the prime minister tweeted that, "more good news for Pakistan's economy as workers' remittances continued to grow in November - remaining above US $2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the prime minister added that the workers' remittances rose to US $2.34 billion, up 2.4 percent over the previous month and 28.4 percent over November 2019".

Later, addressing at the launch and partnership signing of Travel Responsibly for experiencing ECO Tourism (Trek), the prime minister said that Murree in Punjab was deprived of its natural beauty through unplanned settlements. He expressed the confidence that the KPK government would protect the tourism spots in its province.

He further stated that tourism resorts would be sustainable only when the local people would get employment. He said that there was a great potential of tourism, especially mountain tourism.

The partnership was signed among Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, the World Bank and Nestle Pakistan. The chief minister KP and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

SPI decreases 0.26 percent WoW

'TREK' launched: PM for exploring untapped potential of ecotourism

Virgin Atlantic's maiden flight lands in Islamabad

EU DisinfoLab report: Pakistan seeks probe into India's propaganda

EU leaders agree climate target, budget after wrangles

Operations of two fertilizer plants allowed by cabinet

FTO takes action against delay in refunds under FASTER

External public debt stands at $77.9 billion: EAD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.