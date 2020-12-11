First Virgin Atlantic flight lands in Islamabad

The first flight of British airline Virgin Atlantic arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari along with British High Commissioner Christian Turner welcomed Virgin Airlines at Islamabad Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM said after British Airlines, Virgin Airlines is the second-largest airline in the UK to launch a series of flights to Pakistan. He said this will further enhance the scope of relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, adding that this will boost trade and even trade ties between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Last week, the airline announced that it will be commencing direct flights between the two countries. The airliner will use Airbus A-332 aircraft to continue a weekly eight-flight operation in Islamabad and Lahore.

It will operate four weekly flights between London and Lahore and three flights between Lon­don and Islamabad.