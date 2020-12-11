Governor Sindh terms PDM alliance as unnatural

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement was un natural as such alliance was of allied parties having different agendas and even they would not resign from the assemblies.

Talking to PTV, he said PDM was using negative tactics for putting pressure on the government to get relaxations in their corruption cases but it would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of corrupts.

The governor said resignations from the assemblies was a political stunt of the PDM and they were not serious in that regard.

He said the national Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was performing its responsibilities without any pressure, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had never intervene in official affairs of any institution.

Imran Ismail said PDM had started its protest against the government regarding the inflation in the country but prices of things were declining so they should end their protest now as they had no moral logic to hold protest in the country.

Replying to a question, he said all the government allied political parties would remain intact with it despite of having reservations against each others.

He said the opposition was trying to protect the corruption of their leadership and for that they were pushing people intentionally into danger by holding gatherings during the second wave of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted comprehensive policy to control the deadly virus from spreading at large scale during the first wave of the virus and the international community acknowledged and lauded him in that regard.

Every decision of the prime minister in this regard has proven its worth, he added.

He urged that the people should adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit otherwise the COVID-19 pandemic would be out of control, adding the deadly virus was spreading in Sindh rapidly as compared to other areas of the country.

To another question, he said the government was going to make the Bundal Island as a modern city of the world and there was dire need to establish harmony between the federal and provincial governments for the purpose, adding the international investors were showing keen interest for investing in this field.

Sindh would be beneficiary of the Bundal islands, he maintained.

He said the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) would change the fate of people of the mega city and the federal government would provide more then 65 per cent amount in this huge project.

Responding to another question, he said captain (R) Safdar had violated sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.