Russia's gold production falls to 253.8 T in Jan-Sept
10 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia produced 253.77 tonnes of gold from January to September, down from 254.99 tonnes during the same period in 2019, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The country also produced 707.79 tonnes of silver during the first nine months of the year, a figure lower than the 719.57 tonnes produced over the same period last year.
