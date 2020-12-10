World
US designates Chinese organized crime leader in anti-corruption sanctions
- The sanctions also apply to three entities headed by Wan, who is also known as "Broken Tooth."
10 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: he United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, the leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
