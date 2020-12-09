AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coceral sees EU + UK 2021 soft wheat crop rebounding to 143mn T

  • The estimate of 2020 soft wheat production had been revised down from Coceral's previous forecast of 129.2mn t in September.
Reuters Updated 09 Dec 2020

PARIS: Grain trade association Coceral on Wednesday forecast soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain would rise next year to 143.0 million tonnes (mn t) from the 127.9mn t estimated in 2020.

The rebound should be driven by higher expected plantings and yields in France, Germany, Britain and the Balkan countries after adverse weather affected the last crop, Coceral said in its first outlook for next year's harvest.

This year's wheat harvest was notably reduced by rain-disrupted sowing followed by spring drought, but field conditions for 2021 crops have so far been more favourable.

The estimate of 2020 soft wheat production had been revised down from Coceral's previous forecast of 129.2mn t in September.

For barley, next year's output in the EU's 27 countries and Britain was projected to fall to 61.5mn t from 63.1mn t expected this year.

Spanish barley production is expected to drop following a bumper crop in 2020 and spring barley sowing to decline sharply in Britain due to an increased winter grain area, offsetting bigger anticipated harvests in Germany and France, Coceral said.

This year's estimated EU and British barley production was revised up from the 61.3mn t expected by Coceral in September.

For maize (corn), production was seen marginally higher next year at 63.1mn t, compared with an unchanged 2020, estimate of 62.8mn t.

In oilseeds, the EU and UK rapeseed crop was projected at 17.8mn t in 2021, up slightly from 16.9mn t expected this year, supported by larger anticipated crops in Germany, France, the UK, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, Coceral said.

Wheat

Coceral sees EU + UK 2021 soft wheat crop rebounding to 143mn T

WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management

PDM receiving foreign funding, claims Shireen Mazari

Pakistan adopts multi-pronged approach to check population growth: President

Rs17bn development package to change fate of Sialkot: PM

Record 1.8 million returns filed with Rs22bn Income Tax

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters