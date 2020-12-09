Rupee loses 01 paisa against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs. 160.48 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.47.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 160.25 and Rs. 161 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 03 paisas and closed at Rs. 194.59 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 194.56, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs. 1.53, whereas an increase of 92 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 215.19 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 214.27.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs. 43.69 and Rs. 42.78 respectively.