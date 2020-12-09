Sports
UEFA announce 'thorough investigation' into incidents in PSG: Basaksehir game
- In a statement, UEFA confirmed the game would, "on an exceptional basis", restart from where it was stopped on Wednesday at 1755 GMT, "with a new team of match officials".
09 Dec 2020
PARIS: UEFA will open a "thorough investigation" into the accusations of racism which led to Tuesday's Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir being suspended in the first half, European football's governing body announced.
In a statement, UEFA confirmed the game would, "on an exceptional basis", restart from where it was stopped on Wednesday at 1755 GMT, "with a new team of match officials".
