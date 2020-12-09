Markets
Hong Kong shares end morning on positive note
09 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break with healthy gains Wednesday as investors cheered signs US lawmakers could be close to agreeing a new, much-needed stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 percent, or 331.80 points, to 26,636.36.
