AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Dec 09, 2020
Pakistan

Covid-19: Sindh reports 21 deaths in 24 hours

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 21 more Covid-19 patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,081 and 1,472 new cases emerged when 11,242 samples were tested raising the tally to 187,684.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 21 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,081 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. The CM said that 11,242 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,472 cases that constituted 13 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,087,761 tests have been conducted against which 187,684 cases have been diagnosed, of them 86 percent or 162,041 patients have recovered, including 1108 overnight.

Shah said that currently 22,562 patients were under treatmen; of them 21,649 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 898 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 769 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators. According to Murad Ali Shah out of 1,472 new cases, 1242 have been detected from Karachi, including 370 from East, South 338, 284 Central, 127 Korangi, 75 Malir and 48 West. Mirpurkhas has 28 cases, Kashmore 26, Hyderabad 24, Matiari 16, Jamshoro 14, Ghotki 10, Sujawal and Sukkur seven each, Naushehroferoze and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Shikarpur four each, Badin three, Jacobabad two, Kambar, Khairpur and Thatta one each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

