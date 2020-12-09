AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fired US cyber chief sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats

  • Christopher Krebs, who was fired by Trump last month, also accused the lawyer Joseph diGenova, the campaign.
  • The lawsuit also accuses the Trump campaign and diGenova of intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

The former head of the US government's cybersecurity agency sued Donald Trump's campaign and one of the president's lawyers on Tuesday for defamation after the lawyer suggested in a television interview he should be shot.

Christopher Krebs, who was fired by Trump last month, also accused the lawyer Joseph diGenova, the campaign, and the conservative TV station Newsmax of engaging in a "pernicious conspiracy" to defame and injure Republicans who spoke out against baseless claims of election fraud.

Krebs, a Republican, said he had been "bombarded" with death threats, harassment and being branded a traitor since a Nov. 30 broadcast where diGenova, a regular on-air Newsmax contributor, referred to him as a "class A moron" who "should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."

The lawsuit also accuses the Trump campaign and diGenova of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Neither the campaign nor diGenova immediately responded to requests for comment.

In a statement, Newsmax said that while diGenova made "inappropriate" comments, Krebs' lawsuit threatened free speech and "endangers all media organizations that seek an open discourse of ideas and news."

Trump and many of his supporters have made unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in an effort to overturn the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, in last month's election.

The president fired Krebs as head of the Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Agency on Nov. 17, accusing him on Twitter of making a "highly inaccurate" statement that the election was secure.

DiGenova made his comments on Newsmax's "The Howie Carr Show," after the host referred to Krebs' recent appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes."

Krebs' lawsuit in a Maryland state court in Montgomery County also accused Newsmax of aiding and abetting diGenova's threat, saying the network was eager to please Trump's campaign and feed viewer "rage" over Biden's win.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and for Newsmax to remove video of diGenova's comments.

Trump campaign

Fired US cyber chief sues Trump campaign, lawyer over threats

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters