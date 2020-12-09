Rs 15bn to be disbursed in youth in next 6 months: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that an amount of Rs 2 billion has already disbursed among the youth under Prime Minister's Kamyab Naujawan Programme adding that Rs 15 billion more would be disbursed in next six months.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he said that the PM would pay visit to Sialkot on Wednesday and announce historical development package worth Rs 17 billion for the city.

He said the PM would inaugurate country’s first business community private airline Air Sial. Air Sial was being launched with over Rs 4 billion investment, he added.

He said the PM would also launch clean drinking water project for the people of Sialkot.

Under Phase-1 of the project, over 400,000 people would get clean drinking water in next two years, he added.

Usman Dar said the Prime Minister would also lay foundation of five new parks under clean and green Pakistan initiatives in the district.

Criticizing the opposition and PML-N leadership, the SAPM said that opposition was making efforts to detract the country from economic progress.

