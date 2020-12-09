AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
Opposition's threat to quit assemblies a political trick for NRO: Vawda

  • He made it clear that the government would never grant them NRO at any cost.
APP 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the opposition parties threat to quit assemblies was a political trick to pressurize the incumbent government for their vested interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said majority of the opposition parties' leaders were facing corruption charges and that's why; they were trying to abrogate the national anti-graft watchdog in a bid to get rid of the corruption cases.

The minister said if opposition parties' leaders were serious on quitting assemblies, they should resign forthwith. They would repent after resigning from the lower houses, he added.

He made it clear that the government would never grant them national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) at any cost.

The opposition had tried to blackmail the incumbent government on financial action task force bill, he said adding they were, once again, making useless efforts through public gatherings amid the second wave of COVID-19.

He said Imran Khan was an honest leader and he would never compromise on corruption cases. Commenting on Fazl ur Rehman's meeting held this day, he said the opposition was befooling the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief for its personal gains.

