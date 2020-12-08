Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 211

ANKARA: Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 211 in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday, bringing the country's total death toll to 15,314.

Turkey also recorded 33,198 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases but has reported all cases since Nov. 25. Historical data for all cases and the cumulative case total are still not available.

Turkey ranks fourth globally in the highest number of daily cases, behind the United States, India and Brazil - all countries with much larger populations.

The government has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to combat the sharp rise in deaths and infections.