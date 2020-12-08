Markets
Japan seeks 131,305 tonnes food wheat via tender
- Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders typically issued three times a month.
08 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan's Ministry of Agriculture sought 131,305 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.
