AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By ▲ 14.24 (0.32%)
BR30 22,199 Increased By ▲ 55.08 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,184 Increased By ▲ 69.02 (0.16%)
KSE30 17,673 Increased By ▲ 47.58 (0.27%)
CBOT corn may edge up to $4.27

  • The current wave count will have to be reviewed. A break below the support at $4.20-1/4 could open the way towards $4.14-1/2.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may edge up to a resistance at $4.27 per bushel and end its rise around this level.

The rise on Monday is classified as an extension of a wave b from the Dec. 2 low of $4.14-1/2 per bushel. This wave is expected to be reversed by a downward wave c.

A break above $4.27 could lead to a gain into $4.29-3/4 to $4.33-1/2 range.

The current wave count will have to be reviewed. A break below the support at $4.20-1/4 could open the way towards $4.14-1/2.

On the daily chart, corn has broken a rising trendline. The break signals a reversal of the uptrend from $3.31-1/2.

The support at $4.14 held twice, but may be broken under the third attack by bears. A rise above the Dec. 3 high of $4.27-1/2 could signal a continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT corn may edge up to $4.27

