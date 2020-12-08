CBOT corn may edge up to $4.27

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may edge up to a resistance at $4.27 per bushel and end its rise around this level.

The rise on Monday is classified as an extension of a wave b from the Dec. 2 low of $4.14-1/2 per bushel. This wave is expected to be reversed by a downward wave c.

A break above $4.27 could lead to a gain into $4.29-3/4 to $4.33-1/2 range.

The current wave count will have to be reviewed. A break below the support at $4.20-1/4 could open the way towards $4.14-1/2.

On the daily chart, corn has broken a rising trendline. The break signals a reversal of the uptrend from $3.31-1/2.

The support at $4.14 held twice, but may be broken under the third attack by bears. A rise above the Dec. 3 high of $4.27-1/2 could signal a continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.