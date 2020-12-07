World
French insurers to freeze premiums for hospitality industry: finmin
07 Dec 2020
PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that because of the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, French insurance companies have agreed to freeze professional insurance premiums for the hospitality industry in 2021.
He said the freeze will relate to hotels, restaurants and bars, but also the tourism, sports, culture and events industries.
