AVN 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
DCL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 106.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
EFERT 60.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.27%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
HBL 130.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
HUBC 84.94 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (6.63%)
KAPCO 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
MLCF 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
OGDC 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.6%)
PAEL 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.39%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
PIOC 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.8%)
PSO 202.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-1.93%)
SNGP 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.36%)
STPL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,405 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (0.14%)
BR30 22,210 Decreased By ▼ -39.23 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By ▼ -12.44 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,677 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei pulls back after hitting 29-1/2-year high

  • The Nikkei index fell 0.4% to 26,645.23 by the midday break, after hitting its highest level since April 1991 of at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.47% to 1,767.55.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average pulled back from a more than 29-1/2-year high on Monday, as investors chose to pocket profits amid some concerns of overheating after five consecutive weeks of gains.

The Nikkei index fell 0.4% to 26,645.23 by the midday break, after hitting its highest level since April 1991 of at the open. The broader Topix lost 0.47% to 1,767.55.

Nearly two-thirds of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with metal products, precision instruments and airlines leading the decline.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, tracking positive cues from Wall Street's Friday session, before reversing course on profit-taking.

Major US stock indexes rose to all-time highs last week as downbeat US jobs data raised expectations for a new fiscal relief bill.

Back home, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would decide on an economic stimulus package early this week, adding that green and digital initiatives would be core to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local stocks have been prone to profit-booking due to persistent concerns of an overheating market, some market participants said. Among the Topix 30 underperformers, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd fell 3.43% and Hoya Corp slipped 1.58%.

The top percentage losers in the index were Rakuten Inc , Olympus Corp and Sumco Corp, dropping between 4.65% and 5.19%.

Among individual gainers, semiconductor stocks tracked their US peers higher, with Advantest climbing 1.47% and Tokyo Electron adding more than 1.3%.

Dentsu Group Inc inched up 0.85%, after the Japanese advertising giant said it was expecting a smaller net loss for the year ending in December compared to the prior year.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei

Nikkei pulls back after hitting 29-1/2-year high

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid-19 patients dead

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters