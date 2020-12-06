AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Zaheer Abbasi 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has unveiled a strategy to apply budget check on payroll -expenditure within allocated budget - and directives to the ministries, divisions and departments that there shall not be any expenditure approved by the accounting officer without availability of fund through a budgetary mechanism.

A circular issued by the Finance Ministry titled "Strategy to apply budget check on payroll expenditure within allocated budget" stated that the Public Finance Management Act, 2019 has been enacted to strengthen management of public finances in the federal government.

Section 22 of the Act provides that custody and operation of the Federal Consolidated Fund and Public Account of Federation will vest in the Finance Division under the supervision of the federal government.

Furthermore, under Section 23 of the Act, no authority "shall incur or commit any expenditure from the Federal Consolidated Fund and Public Account until sanctioned by a competent authority and funds have been provided for a financial year through the budgetary mechanism".

As per Section 5(b) of the Controller General of Accounts (Appointment, Functions and Powers) Ordinance 2001, it is the function of the CGA to authorise payments and withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund and Public Accounts of federal and provincial governments against approved budgetary provisions after pre-audited checks as the Auditor General may, from time to time, prescribe.

The Office of the AGPR has intimated that some government departments/offices have kept insufficient budget in relevant heads of accounts to meet requirements of Employee Related Expenses (ERE) for the current financial year.

This practice may result into excess expenditures, over and above the budgetary allocation, thus, adversely affecting the prudent budget and cash management of the federal government.

It may be mentioned here that the Finance Division has provided a one-line budget to the PAOs for the current fiscal year, with the responsibility to keep availability of funds in all heads of accounts, particularly ERE.

While the PFM Act provides for delegation of financial powers to the PAOs, it also balances authority with responsibility for financial propriety as per applicable rules and regulations. The Finance Division has been emphasising time and again that the first charge on the allocated budget is to meet the ERE.

The provisions of the Act and rules lay down procedures for re-appropriation of funds and supplementary grants. The PAOs have to regularly monitor the expenditures in various heads of accounts and take appropriate measures to keep availability of funds during a financial year.

The Finance Division, in consultation with the AGPR, has prepared a brief strategy to maintain financial propriety in order to ensure that all expenditures are made within the allocated and released budget.

There shall not be any expenditure approved by the accounting officer without availability of fund through budgetary mechanism. The accounting officer would issue alerts to the concerned principal accounting officer and also to inform the DDOs having left with insufficient balances against the ERE heads for arrangement of funds through budgetary process.

All those divisions, departments and offices, which will have insufficient allocation under ERE heads, will be shifted from payroll to supplementary payroll in Phase-I. This will result in delays in receipts of salaries by the employees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.