AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPP's Sherry criticises govt over EU's PIA decision

Naveed Butt Updated 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said the European Union's decision to retain its ban on the PIA operations in its member countries is another blow to our national airline, and is a clear vote of no confidence in two years of the "gross mismanagement and neglect" by the PTI government.

"It is rather shocking that despite the previous suspension, conditions laid down in ART 205(c)(2) of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations were not met by CAA and it appears that now the only way this ban can be lifted is by the Pakistani aviation regulatory body clearing a new safety audit. What is questionable is the government inaction and flat refusal to take responsibility for landing an already troubled airline in such international disgrace. Nobody takes responsibility for this combination of criminal negligence and indifference to the squandering of our national assets," she said.

She said in a statement on Saturday that it was not only the EASA but the US and the UK authorities who had also banned the PIA.

She said the national airline was facing a loss of millions along in addition to being "disgraced internationally".

"The PIA is still flying domestically, and questions will be asked about what it is doing to guarantee the safety of and lives of domestic passengers who have little option but to fly PIA," she said.

Talking about the fake license issue, the senator said, "The aviation minister had claimed that there were 262 fake licences but recently the secretary aviation told IHC that only 28 licences were fraudulent. Why then was the airline made to crash by its own minister? Why are Pakistani pilots paying the price all over the world with having their license brought under a cloud of suspicion, while they lose their jobs and credibility in other airlines? We are still facing the aftermath of such reckless statements, but no one is made answerable... In any other government, many heads would have rolled, but here, there is total indifference to public safety, parliamentary caution or moral obligation to be answerable to the people".

She said it seems that the PTI thinks politics is only about maintaining a daily narrative of abuse against the opposition, and not to serve even notionally, the people of Pakistan, who have not been allowed to hold anyone accountable for the dismantling of not just their national airline but hundreds and thousands of jobs and reputations.

Meanwhile Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah said the entire nation had united against the "selected" government and the "puppet" prime minister, Imran Khan, and will send this "selected and puppet" government home.

In a statement, Dr Shah said that the nation also wants to carry out accountability of the "selected" Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been "benefitting his cronies and ATMs" at the cost of the national exchequer.

She alleged that there are so many mega-corruption scandals of the PTI government. Imran Khan through his minister vilified the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, so that he can distribute the PIA assets among his cronies and ATMs.

This was the very reason to make PIA disputed, she alleged. Dr Nafisa Shah said that Imran Khan has also sacked the Pakistan Steel Mills' employees with the similar intention of "usurping" PSM and its assets. She alleged that 122 billion rupees from the LNG scandal was also distributed among Imran Khan's cronies and ATMs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PPP's Sherry criticises govt over EU's PIA decision

FD unveils strategy to apply budget check on payrolls

Pakistan rejects propaganda by India's media

First notified SEZ: SNGPL seeks Rs839m for provision of gas

RLNG supply: Kapco, SNGPL lock horns over draft of tripartite agreement

Incidence of cyber harassment rises 189pc during pandemic: DRF

PDM mulls things over ahead of Lahore rally

JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

Kyrgyzstan reopens borders to all foreign visitors

18 Chinese miners killed in underground gas leak

Investment by dual national: SC says any slackness on the part of functionary also hit by principle of locus poenitentiae

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.