Only Nadra-listed special persons to get govt's financial help

ISLAMABAD: Only those persons with disabilities who are listed in the official record of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) as 'special persons' would be eligible to receive financial assistance under Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme that aims to financially support at least two million persons with disabilities across the country.

Presently, NADRA issues Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) to persons with disabilities that contain a special sign on each such CNIC indicating that the holder of the particular CNIC is a special person. Moreover, NADRA's official record also marks the persons with disabilities as special persons, which makes them entitled to jobs and other incentives under their respective quotas as per Pakistan's laws.

"Special persons will be validated through NADRA database. Only persons reported in NADRA's database as 'special persons' will be declared as eligible. Ehsaas requests families to register the special person status of their family members with NADRA as soon as possible so that they can become eligible for the benefit," said a statement issued by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD).

The Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy has been expanded to benefit two million families with at least one special person, in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities (observed worldwide on Thursday, December 3), the statement added.

The seven million families which are currently eligible under Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme fall under the poverty ranking threshold of 29, the press release said adding that this threshold is determined by the Proxy Means Test, a metric used for ascertaining eligibly ranking under the Ehsaas system.

Under the new Ehsaas Kafaalat for Special Persons Policy, this threshold is being increased to 37 for such households with at least one special person, it said adding that these households will now be eligible to get Ehsaas Kafaalat cash.

Ehsaas Kafaalat is the government's flagship social protection programme through which it gives cash stipends of Rs 2,000 monthly to the most deserving and poorest households across the country, the PASSD statement said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020