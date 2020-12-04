ECP announces schedule of by-polls for Islamabad's mayor

The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced the schedule for by-election on the cant Islamabad’s mayor seat.

As per detail, the by-poll will take place in December 28. The appointments of Islamabad’s district election commissioner as Returning Officer (RO), regional election commissioner as Deputy Returning Officer (DRO), district and sessions judge as Appellate Authority West were also made by the commission.

The spokesperson said that public notices for the submission of nomination papers will be issued on December 9 and candidates will be allowed to submit their papers till December 11.

Complaints against nomination papers will be accepted till December 14, while scrutiny will be completed by 16th of the month.

Appeals against the particulars of the candidates could be filed on December 17, he added.

He said that the election candidates could receive back their nomination papers on December 21. The commission will allot election symbols on December 22 ahead of the polls.

The post went vacant after Sheikh Anser Aziz resigned on December 1.