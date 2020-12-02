CPI inflation decelerates to 8.3 percent on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.3 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2020, from 8.9 percent during October, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it, increased 0.8pc in November as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in October 2020 and an increase of 1.3 percent in November 2019.

According to PBS data, the Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.0pc on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.3pc in the previous month and 12.1pc in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6pc in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3pc in the previous month and an increase of 1.0pc in November 2019.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 10.5pc on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.3pc in the previous month and 13.6pc in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1pc in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.4pc in the previous month and an increase of 1.9pc in November 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 9.9pc in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.3pc a month earlier and an increase of 20.2pc in November 2019.

On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1pc in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.0pc a month earlier and an increase of 3.7pc in November 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.0pc in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.1pc a month earlier and an increase of 11.2pc in November 2019.

WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 0.9pc in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.9pc a month earlier and a decrease of 0.8pc in corresponding month (November 2019) of last year.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.6pc on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6pc in the previous month and 7.5pc in November, 2019.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3pc in November, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.6pc in previous month, and an increase of 0.3pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.4pc on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6pc in the previous month and 8.4pc in November, 2019.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3pc in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6pc in previous month, and an increase of 0.5pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 6.3pc on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to 6.5pc in the previous month and by 9.5pc in November, 2019.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2pc in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.4pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019

Measured by 20pc weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 9.1pc on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to 9.5pc in the previous month and by 10.7pc in November, 2019.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4pc in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1pc in the previous month and an increase of 0.7pc in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.