ECC removes Regulatory Duty on cotton yarn

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday, approved to remove Regulatory Duty on cotton yarn, informed Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

“The ECC today approved removal of Regulatory Duty on Cotton Yarn. This will facilitate the exports of apparel sector,’ said Dawood in a tweet post.

“This is in line with our policy of getting more value added exports. The ECC decision will now go to the Cabinet for ratification, after which it will be notified,” he added.

Earlier, Dawood informed that the country's exports in November 2020 have been the highest during the last 10 years.

“On further examination of our November figures for export of goods, it is pleasing to note that exports in November 2020 have been the highest during last 10 years,” said Dawood in a tweet post, while sharing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

“This indicates a rising trend in our exports and I hope that with efforts of our exporters, this trend will continue,” he added.