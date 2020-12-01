Nawaz Sharif has evolved, says Ishaq Dar on working relationship with Zia ul Haq

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Nawaz Sharif is not against the military but have reservations against certain individuals.

Dar, who has been living in London on exile for over three years now, made these comments while appearing in BBC’s Hard Talk.

“Mr. Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister or otherwise is not anti-military; Let us be very clear,” said Dar. “He [Nawaz] blames certain individuals.”

“If he talks of certain interventions which were against the oath and against the Constitution of Pakistan, what is wrong with that?” he added.

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s working relationship with former military dictator General Zia ul Haq and now he complains about the military interfering in politics.

Dar responded, “I am going to disagree with you on this analysis. It may be an evolution process. This was not the first time he became the prime Minister. That was his third tenure.”

“Imran Khan and then interior minister tell the whole world that Mr. Sharif would have been the fourth time prime Minister if he hadn’t got troubled with the establishment,” he added.

Moreover, Dar looked a bit confused when host asked about his family assets.

The former minister said, “It is all declared in my tax returns. I have my main residence in Pakistan, which has been taken over by the authorities.”

Host repeatedly asked the same question, how many properties do your family own. After Dar replied, “One”.

He said, “Me and my family own nothing in London, while my sons have a villa in Dubai. They are grownups and have been in business for past 17 years.”

When the host asked, if you have everything crystal clear and declared in your tax returns, why do you not go to Pakistan and make this case in the court of law?

Dar replied: “My lawyers were there. I’m here for medical treatment. I have cervical issue and I’m still under treatment here. Let see, how things go in Pakistan.”